By Aftar Singh





Watch out!: Malaysia’s Aiman Rozemi (left) dribbling the ball away from Brazil’s captain Andre Patrocinio during their Group B match of the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — IZZRAFIQ ALIAS / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia came alive in the last two quarters to outplay Brazil 6-0 in the Group B match of the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





Coach Roelant Oltmans’ men went on the offensive from the first whistle by creating many chances but the Brazilians were equally fired up as they defended in numbers.Malaysia had the best chance to take the lead in the 10th minute but Muhd Fitri Saari’s shot from inside the semi circle hit the left side of the post.



Malaysia also earned two penalty corners in the second quarter but forward Faizal Saari failed to get it right on both occasions.



World No. 27 Brazil made some counter attacks to put Malaysia’s defence under pressure and even earned a penalty corner in the second quarter but they could not convert it.



Malaysia continued their relentless effort to finally break the duck in the 32nd minute.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil made a square pass to Norsyafiq Sumantri, who easily pushed the ball past goalkeeper Rodrigo Faustino.



They doubled the score off their third penalty corner in the 38th minute through Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan.



Then, there was no stopping Malaysia as they earned another penalty corner in the 48th minute which was converted by Muhd Fitri.



The Malaysian forwards continued to attack and scored three more goals through Meor Mohd Azuan Hasan (53rd), Muhd Azrai Abu Kamal (54th) and Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim (56th).



Malaysia have a one-day rest before they take on China tomorrow.



The Star of Malaysia