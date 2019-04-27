

Malaysia’s Norsyafiq Sumantri (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia overcame a slow start to trounce Brazil 6-0 in their opening Group B match of the FIH Series Finals at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, today.





Malaysia, cheered on by their home crowd, surprisingly failed to settle down and were unable to play slick hockey right up to the half-time hooter.



Brazil fought for every ball, and it was made easier by Malaysian players who seemed to have butterfingers and melted in the attacking semi-circle.



https://assets.nst.com.my/images/articles/irw2_1556291676.jpg

Malaysia’s Abu Kamal Azrai (right) hits the ball during the match against Brazil at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



Two penalty corners won by Malaysia were not put to good use, and even though Brazil parked the bus for long periods, they looked dangerous and swift in counterattacks and had a few chances to lead.



Brazil were probably inspired by Wales and Italy, who beat higher ranked Canada and China respectively in earlier matches, and this could turn out to be dangerous for coach Roelant Oltmans’ charges.



However, there was a change of attitude and more composed play when the players returned after the break.



Norsyafiq Sumantri got the lead in the 32nd minute. It was off a classic touch from Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin that found Norsyafiq, who kept his nerves and slotted in from close range.





Malaysia’s Razie Rahim (2nd-left) celebrates with teammates during the match against Brazil at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



That was the signal the forwards needed and through Malaysia’s third penalty corner in the 38th minute, Najmi Farizal Jazlan made it 2-0, pushing so hard that he fell to the turf as the ball crashed into the net.



There was no stopping Malaysia from claiming full points after that, as Fitri Saari scored in the 48th minute, Meor Azuan Hassan in the 53rd, Azrai Abu Kamal in the 54th and Razie Rahim in the 56th for Malaysia to finish gloriously.



Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans said: “This is not an easy tournament as China and Canada were beaten by lower ranked teams and even Brazil gave us a good fight by defending well in the first half.



“And when we found the opening (first goal) and Brazil opened up their match, the goals came and we could have scored even more.”



The Dutchman believes patience paid off for Malaysia. “We never panicked and kept pushing and patience won the match,” he said.



New Straits Times