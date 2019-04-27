By Jugjet Singh





Belarus’ Kochkin Uladzislau (left) controls and shields the ball while being pressured by Austria’s Stanzl Benjamin during the Group A match of the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil earlier today (Friday). (PIC BY BERNAMA)



KUALA LUMPUR: It was a day of upsets as lower ranked Italy and Wales proved to be the wonder-teams at the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil earlier today (Friday).





Italy, ranked 32nd in the World, beat 13th ranked China 2-1, while 24th ranked Wales upset World No 10th Canada 3-1.



Nobody gave the Italians and Welsh even an outside chance to claim full points, but somehow they managed to do just that.



For Wales, James Carsen started the rout with a 30th minute penalty corner goal, while Luke Hawker made it 2-0 just minutes later in the 33rd minute.



Canada tried to claw their way back into the game with a goal from Iain Smythe in the 42nd minute, but Joseph Naughalty sealed their fate with a 57th minute penalty corner.



Now, Wales are in the driving seat to top Group A and qualify for the semi-finals, as they only have Austria and Belarus to overcome in coming matches.



Understandably, Canada coach Paul Bundy was visibly upset with the outcome.



“We (Canada) are a hardworking team and today (Friday) was not how we play hockey. Everybody was talking about rankings, but Wales proved in this match that it does not matter,” lamented Canada coach Paul Bundy.



Wales coach Zak Jones said they will not take anything for granted in the next two matches.



“Beating Canada is indeed an accomplishment, but that does not mean we can take our next two opponents lightly. We have to work even harder from now onwards,” Jones pointed out.



For Italy, their goals were scored by Julian Montone (ninth minute) and Agustin Nunez (49th), while China’s solitary goal was scored by Tu Yuan Lin in the 29th minute.



RESULTS:



GROUP A: Austria 5 Belarus 0, Wales 3 Canada 1



GROUP B: Malaysia x Brazil x, China 1 Italy 2



FIXTURES — TOMORROW (SATURDAY):



GROUP A: Austria v Canada (6.05pm, Pitch I), Wales v Belarus (8.05pm, Pitch I)



New Straits Times