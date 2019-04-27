FIH Men's Series Finals Kuala Lumpur 2019 - Day 2
Kuala Lumpur (MAS)
Results 26 April
AUT v BLR (Pool A) 5 - 0
CAN v WAL (Pool A) 1 - 3
CHN v ITA (Pool B) 1 - 2
MAS v BRA (Pool B) 6 - 0
Upcoming Fixtures (GMT +8)
27 Apr 2019 AUT v CAN (Pool A) 1 - 2
27 Apr 2019 WAL v BLR (Pool A) 2 - 1
28 Apr 2019 18:05 BRA v ITA (Pool B)
28 Apr 2019 20:05 CHN v MAS (Pool B)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|2
|Wales
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|1
|Austria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|Canada
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|4
|Belarus
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0