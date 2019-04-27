Kuala Lumpur (MAS)



Results 26 April



AUT v BLR (Pool A) 5 - 0

CAN v WAL (Pool A) 1 - 3

CHN v ITA (Pool B) 1 - 2

MAS v BRA (Pool B) 6 - 0



Upcoming Fixtures (GMT +8)



27 Apr 2019 AUT v CAN (Pool A) 1 - 2

27 Apr 2019 WAL v BLR (Pool A) 2 - 1



28 Apr 2019 18:05 BRA v ITA (Pool B)

28 Apr 2019 20:05 CHN v MAS (Pool B)



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 2 Wales 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6 1 Austria 2 1 0 1 6 2 4 3 3 Canada 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 4 Belarus 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 2 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 China 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Brazil 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

FIH Match Centre