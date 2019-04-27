Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

FIH Men's Series Finals Kuala Lumpur 2019 - Day 2

Published on Saturday, 27 April 2019 10:00 | Hits: 75
View Comments

Kuala Lumpur (MAS)

Results 26 April

AUT v BLR (Pool A)     5 - 0
CAN v WAL (Pool A)     1 - 3
CHN v ITA (Pool B)      1 - 2
MAS v BRA (Pool B)     6 - 0

Upcoming Fixtures (GMT +8)

27 Apr 2019     AUT v CAN (Pool A)   1 - 2
27 Apr 2019     WAL v BLR (Pool A)   2 - 1

28 Apr 2019 18:05     BRA v ITA (Pool B)
28 Apr 2019 20:05     CHN v MAS (Pool B)

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
2 Wales 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6
1 Austria 2 1 0 1 6 2 4 3
3 Canada 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3
4 Belarus 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

 Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
2 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
3 China 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
4 Brazil 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.