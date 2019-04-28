Pakistan hockey Olympian Hasan Sardar has said that Pakistan’s national game of hockey is country’s identity across the globe, urging the government to pay attention towards its appalling condition. Expressing support for the accountability of the federation authorities, Sardar, while speaking to the media here Saturday, said that accountability of all should be done. “Everyone should be held accountable but our focus should be on promoting the national sport. A positive message to the world will be disseminated due to Uzbekistan’s team arrival in Pakistan. The other teams should also be invited to Pakistan,” he added.





He was well supported by former Olympian Tauqeer Dar, who said: “Either provide hockey with funds or stop the game that has won three Olympics and four World Cups for Pakistan.” He said apart from the national hockey federation, all the Olympians also need to play their roles. “Attention should also be paid to the Dar and the Rana Zaheer Academies in Lahore.” He also suggested that hockey should be made once again made a part of the curriculum. “Restoring hockey in the educational institutions is important. We all made it to the national teams from our hockey school. School hockey has ended now. It will be difficult to improve the things without a revamp of the system.” Tauqeer said that the cricket ‘virus’ has already affected the national game hockey, while the government is also not paying attention to it. “Unlike cricket, hockey is not played in 10-12 countries. It is an Olympic sport, which is popular in more than 136 countries. The present condition, if not improved, will push us back making it impossible to revive Pakistan’s hockey. The cricket ‘virus’ has already brought a great deal of loss to the national game, since now only a few people are striving to save the game, so please pay attention towards it,” said Tauqeer.



The Daily Times