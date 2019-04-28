



The men’s Scottish Cup final will be a huge match-up between Grange and Grove Menzieshill after both put in goalscoring displays to ease through the semi-finals.





It was a lightning start to the match for Grove Menzieshill against Edinburgh University and they were rewarded by two early goals. The first came from an Aidan McQuade penalty corner that was perfectly placed into the bottom right corner. This was followed up by a powerful shot by Luke Cranney after some good work by Ben Cosgrove to make it 2-0.



Grove Menzieshill continued to attack in waves and a lovely turn and shot in the D by Ben Wilson made it 3-0. Before long it was 4-0 and McQuade bagged his second with a drag flick that found its way through the goalkeeper on the line.



Jamie Golden struck a fifth for the Taysiders just before half time.



Edinburgh University started the second half well and managed to pull one back through Jack Jamieson.



The result was never in doubt and the scoring was completed near the end when Cammy Golden popped up at the far post for a tap in to make it 6-1.



Grange were on top form against Western Wildcats and struck the net eight times in a great performance.



Robbie Shepherdson opened the scoring with a powerful low shot to make it 1-0. He nearly had a second when his penalty corner struck the bar.



Grange wouldn’t be denied a second for long and it was Dan Coultas who sent a drag flick that was deflected into the net by Duncan Riddell.



Western Wildcats stepped up to the challenge and pulled the contest back to 2-2. First Rob Harwood scored at the second attempt from a penalty corner and Adam McKenzie then struck the equaliser.



Jacob Tweedie got the final touch on a Riddell shot to make it 3-2 to Grange before Coultas again with a drag flick struck to make it 4-2.



Into the second half and Fraser Calder sent a fierce reverse shot into the roof of the net to pull it back to 4-3 before Coultas completed his hat-trick for Grange to go 5-3 ahead.



Further goals from Frank Ryan; Alan Johnston; and Cammie Fraser made it 8-3 at full time and a fine performance from Grange.



Full results



Men’s Scottish Cup semi-finals



Edinburgh University 1-6 Grove Menzieshill

Grange 8-3 Western Wildcats



Men’s Scottish Plate semi-finals



Highland 2-2 (1-0) Granite City Wanderers

Dunfermline Carnegie 8-2 University of St Andrews



Men’s District Cup semi-finals



Grove Menzieshill 2s 2-2 (2-3) Kelburne 2s

Grange 2s 2-0 Watsonians 2s



Men’s District Plate semi-finals



University of St Andrew’s 2s 1-6 Glasgow University 2s

Fidra Lions 0-9 Hillhead 2s



Men’s Reserve Cup semi-finals



Grange 3s 2-2 (3-1) Hillhead 3s

Grange 4s 3-1 Kelburne 3s



Men’s Reserve Plate semi-finals



Western Wildcats 3s 5-0 Clydesdale 3s

Kelburne 4s 2-1 Glasgow University 3s



Scottish Hockey Union media release