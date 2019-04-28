

Investec Women's Masters Championship Finals



The Investec Women’s Masters Championship Finals came to a gripping conclusion at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre with the matches being played around Great Britain’s women’s FIH Pro League match against the USA.





In the first match of the day, Canterbury comfortably defeated Bretforton in the Investec Women’s Over 45s T2 Championships Final. Leading 2-0 at the half-time break, thanks to goals from Jackie Laird and Nikki Triggs, Canterbury’s dominance continued into the second-half.



Triggs bagged her brace in the 50th minute before Wendy Cameron finished off a well-worked field goal with just over ten minutes remaining. Erian Fox put the icing on the cake by converting from a penalty corner in the last minute of play to seal a 5-0 victory and the trophy for Canterbury.



More goals followed in the second match of the day as Sutton Coldfield defeated St Albans 3-2 to lift the Investec Women’s Over 45s T1 Final trophy in a dramatic match.



Sutton Coldfield took a slender 1-0 lead with just over half-an-hour played, an advantage that was cut shortly into the second-period. With the scores level, a quick double from the Midlands side put them in the driving seat and, despite St Albans pulling one back with just under ten minutes remaining, was enough to secure a 3-2 victory.





Sutton



Following a dramatic FIH Pro League match that saw Great Britain dramatically top the USA in a shootout, Canterbury met Trojans on Pitch 1 at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in the Investec Women’s Over 35s T1 Masters Finals.



After the success of the Over 45s earlier in the day, it was to be another victory for the team from Kent as Canterbury put their opposition to the sword with a 3-0 victory, Mel Clewlow scoring in between a Moira Clewes brace.





Canterbury Masters



Epsom emphatically defeated Oxford Hawks 5-0 in the Investec Women’s Over 35s T3 Final. Three goals inside ten first-half minutes put Epsom in a commanding position and they looked unstoppable from that point onwards as Oxford struggled to find a way through a resilient defence.



An additional two strikes in the second-half from Jude King and Georgina Sydenham, who scored in both halves, added gloss to the score as the team from Surrey lifted the trophy.





Oxford



In the final match of the day Ipswich narrowly defeated St Albans 1-0 in a well-fought encounter in the Investec Women’s Over 35s T2 Masters Final.



Captain Sarah Bamfield scored the only goal of the match with twenty minutes on the clock as her side defended well to secure the title and bring a close to the day's action.





Ipswich Masters



England Hockey Board Media release