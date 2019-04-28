China and Spain next up in London for Great Britain's teams
Great Britain's women in the FIH Pro League
The FIH Pro League continues apace with two games over the first weekend in May:
Friday 3 May: GBR women vs China, 7:30pm
Saturday 4 May: GBR men vs Spain, 12pm
Both games take place at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, with world class hockey and a great day out for fans of all ages.
Tickets start from only £5 to see our Olympians in action.
As well as watching the best players in the world you can also:
-Play on the pitch after the game
-Get autographs and selfies with the players following the match
-Enjoy top class food & drink and exclusive GB retail
To secure your seat, go to http://hockey.seetickets.com
Great Britain Hockey media release