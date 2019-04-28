

Great Britain's women in the FIH Pro League



The FIH Pro League continues apace with two games over the first weekend in May:





Friday 3 May: GBR women vs China, 7:30pm

Saturday 4 May: GBR men vs Spain, 12pm



Both games take place at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, with world class hockey and a great day out for fans of all ages.



Tickets start from only £5 to see our Olympians in action.



As well as watching the best players in the world you can also:



-Play on the pitch after the game

-Get autographs and selfies with the players following the match

-Enjoy top class food & drink and exclusive GB retail



To secure your seat, go to http://hockey.seetickets.com



Great Britain Hockey media release