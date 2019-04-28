Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

China and Spain next up in London for Great Britain's teams

Published on Sunday, 28 April 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
Great Britain's women in the FIH Pro League

The FIH Pro League continues apace with two games over the first weekend in May:



Friday 3 May: GBR women vs China, 7:30pm
Saturday 4 May: GBR men vs Spain, 12pm

Both games take place at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, with world class hockey and a great day out for fans of all ages.

Tickets start from only £5 to see our Olympians in action.

As well as watching the best players in the world you can also:

-Play on the pitch after the game
-Get autographs and selfies with the players following the match
-Enjoy top class food & drink and exclusive GB retail

To secure your seat, go to http://hockey.seetickets.com

Great Britain Hockey media release

