Ansley on FIHPL result, her goal and the role of the crowd

Published on Sunday, 28 April 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
View Comments


Giselle Ansley in the FIH Pro League for Great Britain's women

Goalscorer Giselle Ansley reflects on the first ever FIHPL home game in London....



On the result:
“I’m pleased to come away with two points rather than none, but obviously a bit disappointed we let a 1-0 lead slip. But credit to the girls who stood up in the shootout and finished it off for us.”

On her goal:
“I guess scoring is my job for the team so I should be scoring, that’s what I’m meant to be doing when I’m stood at the top of the circle! It always gives you a bit more confidence when the ball goes in and hopefully there’ll be plenty more of those to come.”

On the crowd:
“We come here after being on the road where there’s not really anyone cheering for you, then coming here there’s thousands of people and it makes a huge difference and gives you that extra bit of energy. It’s a prou

Great Britain Hockey media release

