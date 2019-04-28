

Giselle Ansley in the FIH Pro League for Great Britain's women



Goalscorer Giselle Ansley reflects on the first ever FIHPL home game in London....





On the result:

“I’m pleased to come away with two points rather than none, but obviously a bit disappointed we let a 1-0 lead slip. But credit to the girls who stood up in the shootout and finished it off for us.”



On her goal:

“I guess scoring is my job for the team so I should be scoring, that’s what I’m meant to be doing when I’m stood at the top of the circle! It always gives you a bit more confidence when the ball goes in and hopefully there’ll be plenty more of those to come.”



On the crowd:

“We come here after being on the road where there’s not really anyone cheering for you, then coming here there’s thousands of people and it makes a huge difference and gives you that extra bit of energy. It’s a prou



Great Britain Hockey media release