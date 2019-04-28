

Mark Hager and Great Britain's women in the FIH Pro League



Head Coach Mark Hager had reasons to be optimistic after his team's two points against the USA - but admitted he would have much preferred all three.





Mark led the women's side for the first time on home soil, seeing his team pick up two points; one for the 1-1 draw and then an extra bonus point for a 2-1 shootout victory.



He said, "It was good in the end to get the win in the shootout, but disappointing how we let the US get back into it.



"We should have been a couple up by half-time but we weren’t quite clinical enough in that area. In the second half we lost shape, we lost what we were trying to do.



"It’s good to get two points, although I would have preferred three. But the crowd were fantastic, the support was very good.



"From my point of view we’ve got to play better hockey for consistent periods, we need to be smarter when we do and don’t have the ball. There’s a few areas we need to look at closely to make sure we’re better next time."



After six games across the globe, it was great for Mark's players to be back on home soil and he commented, "They were pretty happy to be home at last. The first five or six minutes they were a bit nervous, a bit tentative but then once we got into the game in the first half we were quite good. But for some reason we kept turning the ball over too much."



Next up now is China at home on Friday evening, with Hager's side looking for all three points."China will be a tough team, they’re getting better with each game. They’ve had some good results of late so they’ll be a tough team to play."



Great Britain Hockey media release