Great Britain's women had to settle for a shootout bonus point after they were held to a 1-1 draw by the United States in the FIH Pro League in London.





The Olympic champions led through Giselle Ansley before Lauren Moyer levelled for USA.



Britain's first three one-on-ones - taken by Erica Sanders, Hollie Pearne-Webb and Hannah Martin - were saved.



But Tess Howard and Anna Toman scored and keeper Amy Tennant saved three one-on-ones as GB won the shootout 2-1.



USA, ranked 12 in the world, took a point from the tie, while GB claim two for winning the shootout.



Britain, playing their first Pro League match at home, beat USA in March in what remains their only victory from seven games in the tournament.



They also have two draws and two shootout bonus points, leaving them seventh in the table, above only China and USA.



Britain play their next three matches at home. They play China on Friday before facing Argentina on 18 May and Belgium on 19 May.



In the inaugural FIH Pro League season, eight men's and nine women's teams play home and away fixtures, with the top four in each league progressing to the Grand Final stage.



The top four teams also earn a place in the two-legged Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers, but Great Britain are seventh out of nine in the women's standings.



