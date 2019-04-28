By The Hockey Paper





Lily Owsley moves forward for Great Britain against USA ©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Great Britain came away with two points from the first women’s FIH Pro League game in London – but this would have felt like a point dropped. Giselle Ansley was on target with a well-directed first-half penalty corner, before Lauren Moyer slotted home from a PC in the second-half. Amy Tennant’s efforts in the shoot-out culminated in four USA misses, while Tess Howard and Anna Toman kept their cool late on after early GB failures.





Debut display



With only four Rio Olympians on show, Alex Malzer, an 18-year-old from Sussex, was the latest to receive a debut cap. An EDP graduate, Malzer looked far from nervous, with several neat touches and flicks as well as some incisive tackles.





Alex Malzer, left, enjoyed a superb debut PIC: England Hockey



“She played pretty well for her first game. She is an exciting young player,” admitted coach Mark Hager. “She made some errors but she also made some fantastic steals and she will get better with each game.”



Owsley on the prowl



Lily Owsley‘s Pro League form has been undeniable. Wherever she’s played across the globe, she has produced some eye-catching performances. On Saturday, she once again shone with her central runs and dribbling. But for all her efforts, it felt that her telling runs weren’t being finished with the required results. “Lily was good again and created a lot of our attacks and we have to support her more,” admitted Hager.



Turnover ball



Great Britain slowly took control of the match in the first-half and USA never looked threatening. In the third quarter, GB squeezed the visitors and looked far more composed going forward, with long spells of possession play and swift interchanging. Yet, they were guilty of losing the ball on several occasions and USA pounced via a penalty corner, which GB couldn’t clear.

Calm shoot-out heads



Step forward Amy Tennant, who took over from Sabbie Heesh in the GB goal. GB missed their first three attempts and the signs didn’t look good. But Tennant stood her ground brilliantly while Howard and Toman both looked assured. Even though this was for a bonus point, GB’s celebrations almost made this look like a tournament knock out win. Could this be the catalyst now for GB?





©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



What’s next?



Sunday: Germany men v Great Britain



Friday: Great Britain women v China



Hager said: “China will be a tough team, they’re getting better with each game. They’ve had some good results of late so they’ll be a tough team to play.”



