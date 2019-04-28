

Great Britain's women in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain's women came away with two points from the first ever FIH Pro League game in London.





Goalkeeper Amy Tennant's heroics in the shootout earned a bonus point, with Giselle Ansley on target in normal time in a 1-1 draw.



A 4,000-strong crowd went away with positive memories of this first ever home game, with the drama of a shootout concluding an intriguing match.



Lily Owsley was player of the match after a top drawer display, while 18-year-old Alex Malzer became the first GB international born in the 2000s.



While Mark Hager would of course have preferred all three points, it was a positive start to run of eight home games out of ten matches. Next up are China on Friday evening as his side looks for all three points on home soil.







Full report

The first shot on goal came on seven minutes as Lily Owsley went on a forceful run, but didn't fully catch her effort on the backhand.



Just before the end of the first quarter, Giselle Ansley saw a penalty corner well saved, and then Laura Unsworth couldn't quite connect as the ball flashed across the USA goal.



Into the second period and again GB went close from a corner, Jo Hunter almost deflecting goalwards. Then down the other end Unsworth and 'keeper Sabbie Heesh did well to clear Kathleen Sharkey's strike.



Britain were turning the screw, and their territory turned into a goal just before half time, Ansley slamming home the first ever FIH Pro League goal in London.



Into the third quarter, GB continued to have the upper hand, young Alex Malzer and Tess Howard both trying their luck inside the D but off target. USA had scrapped to keep the game at 1-0, and got themselves level when Lauren Moyer scored from close range from a corner.



It was Britain who looked most likely to find a winner, and Ansley was agonisingly close when hitting the angle of post and bar with only a couple of minutes to go.



With one point apiece for the draw, so it went to a shootout which ebbed and flowed dramatically. It was the USA who took first blood, and with Britain missing their first three efforts, they were hugely thankful to Amy Tennant for her heroics in goal. With Tess Howard and Anna Toman finding the net, Tennant denied Taylor West and earned Britain an important bonus point.



It was a positive end to an encouraging display from Britain, and the passionate crowd went home upbeat after this first ever FIH Pro League game in London. With China next on Friday, there is plenty of excitement ahead in this new global league.



Great Britain 1

Ansley (30', PC)



Great Britain Hockey media release

Moyer (44', PC)



Great Britain win 2-1 on shootout



GBR: Heesh (GK), Tennant (GK), Ansley, Pearne-Webb (C), Unsworth, Costello, Toman, Balsdon, Neal, Howard, Jones, Petty, Hunter, Sanders, Evans, Owsley, Malzer, Martin



Shooutout: Sanders, Pearne-Webb, Martin (all missed), Howard, Toman (scored)



Great Britain Hockey media release