KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will face their acid test when they take on wounded China in the FIH Series Finals today.





National coach Roelant Oltmans warned his players not to get carried away with the convincing 6-0 win over lowly Brazil in their Group B match on Friday.



China, who are ranked a rung lower than Malaysia at 14th in the world, were stunned 2-1 by Italy - the lowest ranked team in the tournament (32nd).



Oltmans said his boys can expect a tough match on their hands as China would definitely want to make amends and keep their Olympic qualification hopes alive.



The tournament is one of the routes to qualify for the Tokyo Games next year.



“The defeat to the Italians is not a true reflection of China’s real strength. They had a bad day on Friday,” said the Dutch coach.



“They are a formidable team and have proven themselves in the World Cup (in India last December) where they gave splendid performances to hold world No. 7 England (2-2) and world No. 10 Ireland (1-1).



“China will come charging at us and the challenge for my boys will be to keep their composure and to create our own chances on the break,” said Oltmans, who was very pleased with Malaysia’s penalty corner conversion rate against Brazil.



“Our rate was 42% which is quite good as we converted three of the seven penalty corners.



“I hope we can maintain or surpass this in our other matches,” said Oltmans, who was in a cheerful mood.



China coach Kim Sang-ryul was annoyed with his defenders.



“They made numerous errors and some players took the match lightly, and we paid the price,” said the South Korean.



“The pressure is on us to bounce back against Malaysia and stay in the hunt for a semis spot.



“It’s never easy playing Malaysia in their backyard. They have a solid team and are riding high after winning their opening match.



“They also have the psychological advantage as they have beaten us twice in the last two meetings.”



At the Dhaka World League Round Two in February, 2017, Malaysia won the final when they beat China 5-3 in the penalty shootout after both teams failed to break the 2-2 deadlock.



In the World League Semi-finals in London four months later, Malaysia won 5-1 in the group match.



