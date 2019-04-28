KUALA LUMPUR: Keegan Pereira starred for Canada in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Austria in the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





He came alive in the last two quarters of the Group A match yesterday to set up one goal and score the other - and that earned him the man-of-the-match award.



World No. 10 Canada badly needed a win over Austria yesterday to stay in contention for a crossover semi-final spot after losing 1-3 to Wales on Friday.



But the former Pan American champions flopped in the first two quarters when they muffed up a few good chances to sound the board.World indoor champions Austria, who are tied with three points, after one win and a defeat to Canada, showed more tenacity and determination in the first half.



But a pep talk by coach Paul Bundy during the breather did the trick as the Canadian players returned with extra fire in their bellies and went on a rampage to net two goals in 11 minutes.A pass from Pereira was well taken by James Wallace as the latter slammed the ball past goalkeeper Mateusz Szymczyk in the 31st minute to put Canada in the lead.



Canada increased the lead in the 42nd minute when Pereira netted the second goal from the top of the semi-circle.



A determined Austria managed to reduce the deficit with Leon Thornblom scoring from close range in the 53rd minute but that’s as far as they went.



Bundy gave credit to Austria for playing a solid defensive game.



“Their player Benjamin Stanzl is one of the best playmakers in the tournament and he made life difficult for us,” said Bundy.



“We were lucky to win as we conceded six penalty corners in the match.



“Fortunately, we played a much smarter game in the last two quarters to collect full points,” said Bundy.



