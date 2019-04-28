By Jugjet Singh





Austria’s Benjamin Stanzl (right) slides while attempting to block Canada’s Gordon Johnston during their match in the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil earlier today (Saturday). (PIC BY MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI)



KUALA LUMPUR: Canada waited for the right moment to pounce on Austria for a slim 2-1 win in Group A of the FIH Series Finals at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil earlier today (Saturday).





The Canadians made up for their opening disappointment of losing 3-1 to Wales, as the highest ranked team in the tournament exerted their intent on the ongoing campaign.



“We knew that if we kept pushing while being patient at the same time, we would be able to get the desired result,” said Canada’s coach Paul Bundy.



“I don’t appreciate the fact that we conceeded six penalty corners in the first half, but on the other hand, we defended well.



“Being the World no 10 team means nothing when we play determined, lower ranked teams as Wales showed. That’s why we take 15 minutes at a time, as we know that the opportunities will come.”



Canada will play Belarus in their last group match.



“We have played Belarus before and they are a defensive side unlike the Asian teams we played in the Azlan Shah Cup. It will be another tough game, but we are ready for it,” said Bundy.



Austria, who are indoor World Champions, included nine players from that team for this Series Finals.



“Austria have 12 players who play with top teams in Europe and I think they also have a top player in Benjamin Stanzl to rely on in defence.



“And their indoor players are also good in short play and that’s why it took so long to score,” said Canada skipper Scott Tupper.



James Wallace (31st) and Keegan Pereira (42nd) scored for Canada while



Leon Thornblom (53rd) delivered for the Austrians.



