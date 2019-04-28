Kuala Lumpur (MAS)



Results 27 April



AUT v CAN (Pool A) 1 - 2

WAL v BLR (Pool A) 2 - 1



Upcoming matches (GMT +8)



28 Apr 2019 18:05 BRA v ITA (Pool B)

28 Apr 2019 20:05 CHN v MAS (Pool B



29 Apr 2019 14:05 CAN v BLR (Pool A)

29 Apr 2019 16:05 WAL v AUT (Pool A)

29 Apr 2019 18:05 BRA v CHN (Pool B)

29 Apr 2019 20:05 MAS v ITA (Pool B)



Pool standings

Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Wales 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6 2 Austria 2 1 0 1 6 2 4 3 3 Canada 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 4 Belarus 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 2 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 China 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Brazil 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

