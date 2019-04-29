Ben Somerford



Former Hockey Australia Board Member and Hockeyroo Clare Prideaux was elected President of the Oceania Hockey Federation (OHF) at the Annual General Meeting held in Fiji earlier this month.





Prideaux, an experienced sports administrator, replaces the long serving Oceania President, Pam Elgar of New Zealand.



Australian David Peebles was also elected to the Board of the OHF and will replace Norman Same on the OHF Board.



Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam congratulated both Ms Prideaux and Mr Peebles on their appointments.



Woosnam said: “Hockey Australia congratulates and welcomes the appointment of Clare Prideaux to the role of Oceania Hockey Federation President.



"Clare is a former Hockey Australia Board member who is committed to the development and growth of Hockey across the Oceania region.”



On the appointment of David Peebles, Woosnam said “It is also wonderful to have David Peebles from Australia elected to the OHF Board. To have two capable Australians working to drive the development of Hockey across the region is a great outcome for the OHF.”



Woosnam thanked the outgoing President Pam Elgar and acknowledged her significant contribution to Oceania Hockey over the last nine years.



Woosnam said: “On behalf of the Board of Hockey Australia, I would like to sincerely thank Pam for her tireless work. I also pass on my thanks to outgoing Board Member, Norman Same for his contribution over the last five years.”



Hockey Australia media release