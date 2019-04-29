Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Ex-Hockeyroo Clare Prideaux Elected OHF President

Published on Monday, 29 April 2019 10:00 | Hits: 68
View Comments

Ben Somerford

Former Hockey Australia Board Member and Hockeyroo Clare Prideaux was elected President of the Oceania Hockey Federation (OHF) at the Annual General Meeting held in Fiji earlier this month.



Prideaux, an experienced sports administrator, replaces the long serving Oceania President, Pam Elgar of New Zealand.

Australian David Peebles was also elected to the Board of the OHF and will replace Norman Same on the OHF Board.

Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam congratulated both Ms Prideaux and Mr Peebles on their appointments.

Woosnam said: “Hockey Australia congratulates and welcomes the appointment of Clare Prideaux to the role of Oceania Hockey Federation President.

"Clare is a former Hockey Australia Board member who is committed to the development and growth of Hockey across the Oceania region.”

On the appointment of David Peebles, Woosnam said “It is also wonderful to have David Peebles from Australia elected to the OHF Board. To have two capable Australians working to drive the development of Hockey across the region is a great outcome for the OHF.”

Woosnam thanked the outgoing President Pam Elgar and acknowledged her significant contribution to Oceania Hockey over the last nine years.

Woosnam said: “On behalf of the Board of Hockey Australia, I would like to sincerely thank Pam for her tireless work. I also pass on my thanks to outgoing Board Member, Norman Same for his contribution over the last five years.”

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.