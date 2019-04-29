



The Ibis Hotel in Auckland played host to the Annual Hockey Awards Dinner on Friday, April 26. This event recognised the amazing achievements of our hockey community in the 2018 calendar year.





The evening saw members of the 1984 Olympic hockey men and women’s teams come together to celebrate 35 years since they competed in Los Angeles, USA. That year also was the first time that women competed at the Olympic Games in hockey and was the first time that our men had competed at the Olympic Games since their Gold Medal win in 1976. A highlight of the evening featured a few members of the teams sharing stories from their time at the Olympic Games and that era.



Stacey Michelsen and Hugo Inglis take home the player of the year awards for their respective teams, while several hard working members of the hockey community around New Zealand received community awards (see below for a full list of award winners).



Michael Paardekooper was awarded the Pakistan Trophy which is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the administration of hockey in the previous 12 months. Michael’s wife Gai Paardekooper and daughter Aimee Paardekooper accepted the award on his behalf. In 2018 Michael managed to secure $25,000 in sponsorship packages which helped run a successful Black Sticks Tri Nations Tournament in May of 2018.



Bronze Service Awards



Bryce Collins

Brent Edwards

Dave Kosoof

Graeme Bigham

Barry Prestney

Megan Richards



Silver Service Awards



Paul Collins

Sandy Kindley

Liz Saunders

Ian Bartholomew

Karen Lynch



Gold Service Awards



Colin Chester

Keri Dempster

Mark Dempster

Janis Henry

Robin Kavanagh

Bronwyn Rees

Richard Shorter

Simon Taylor

Sharon Williamson

Pat Dewes

Jose Morete

Sarah Garnett

Gillian Gemming

Karen Wallace

Peter Cawkwell



Bronze Association Membership Canterbury Hockey Association

Silver Association Membership Thames Valley Hockey Association

Gold Association Membership Rangitikei Hockey Association

Pakistan Trophy Michael Paardekooper

Female Most Promising Umpire Brooke Johnson

Male Most Promising Umpire Ryan Potter

Female Umpire of the Year Kelly Hudson



Hockey New Zealand Media release