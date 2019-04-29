Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey New Zealand Hosts Annual Awards Dinner

Published on Monday, 29 April 2019 10:00 | Hits: 69
View Comments



The Ibis Hotel in Auckland played host to the Annual Hockey Awards Dinner on Friday, April 26. This event  recognised the amazing achievements of our hockey community in the 2018 calendar year.



The evening saw members of the 1984 Olympic hockey men and women’s teams come together to celebrate 35 years since they competed in Los Angeles, USA. That year also was the first time that women competed at the Olympic Games in hockey and was the first time that our men had competed at the Olympic Games since their Gold Medal win in 1976. A highlight of the evening featured a few members of the teams sharing stories from their time at the Olympic Games and that era.

Stacey Michelsen and Hugo Inglis take home the player of the year awards for their respective teams, while several hard working members of the hockey community around New Zealand received community awards (see below for a full list of award winners).

Michael Paardekooper was awarded the Pakistan Trophy which is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the administration of hockey in the previous 12 months. Michael’s wife Gai Paardekooper and daughter Aimee Paardekooper accepted the award on his behalf. In 2018 Michael managed to secure $25,000 in sponsorship packages which helped run a successful Black Sticks Tri Nations Tournament in May of 2018.

Bronze Service Awards

Bryce Collins
Brent Edwards
Dave Kosoof
Graeme Bigham
Barry Prestney
Megan Richards

Silver Service Awards

Paul Collins
Sandy Kindley
Liz Saunders
Ian Bartholomew
Karen Lynch

Gold Service Awards

Colin Chester
Keri Dempster
Mark Dempster
Janis Henry
Robin Kavanagh
Bronwyn Rees
Richard Shorter
Simon Taylor
Sharon Williamson
Pat Dewes
Jose Morete
Sarah Garnett
Gillian Gemming
Karen Wallace
Peter Cawkwell

Bronze Association Membership    Canterbury Hockey Association
Silver Association Membership    Thames Valley Hockey Association
Gold Association Membership    Rangitikei Hockey Association
Pakistan Trophy    Michael Paardekooper
Female Most Promising Umpire    Brooke Johnson
Male Most Promising Umpire    Ryan Potter
Female Umpire of the Year     Kelly Hudson

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.