Hockey New Zealand Hosts Annual Awards Dinner
The Ibis Hotel in Auckland played host to the Annual Hockey Awards Dinner on Friday, April 26. This event recognised the amazing achievements of our hockey community in the 2018 calendar year.
The evening saw members of the 1984 Olympic hockey men and women’s teams come together to celebrate 35 years since they competed in Los Angeles, USA. That year also was the first time that women competed at the Olympic Games in hockey and was the first time that our men had competed at the Olympic Games since their Gold Medal win in 1976. A highlight of the evening featured a few members of the teams sharing stories from their time at the Olympic Games and that era.
Stacey Michelsen and Hugo Inglis take home the player of the year awards for their respective teams, while several hard working members of the hockey community around New Zealand received community awards (see below for a full list of award winners).
Michael Paardekooper was awarded the Pakistan Trophy which is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the administration of hockey in the previous 12 months. Michael’s wife Gai Paardekooper and daughter Aimee Paardekooper accepted the award on his behalf. In 2018 Michael managed to secure $25,000 in sponsorship packages which helped run a successful Black Sticks Tri Nations Tournament in May of 2018.
Bronze Service Awards
Bryce Collins
Brent Edwards
Dave Kosoof
Graeme Bigham
Barry Prestney
Megan Richards
Silver Service Awards
Paul Collins
Sandy Kindley
Liz Saunders
Ian Bartholomew
Karen Lynch
Gold Service Awards
Colin Chester
Keri Dempster
Mark Dempster
Janis Henry
Robin Kavanagh
Bronwyn Rees
Richard Shorter
Simon Taylor
Sharon Williamson
Pat Dewes
Jose Morete
Sarah Garnett
Gillian Gemming
Karen Wallace
Peter Cawkwell
Bronze Association Membership Canterbury Hockey Association
Silver Association Membership Thames Valley Hockey Association
Gold Association Membership Rangitikei Hockey Association
Pakistan Trophy Michael Paardekooper
Female Most Promising Umpire Brooke Johnson
Male Most Promising Umpire Ryan Potter
Female Umpire of the Year Kelly Hudson
