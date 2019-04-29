



This year’s Women’s Scottish Cup Final will be a contest between Edinburgh University and Dundee Wanderers after two close semi-finals at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





Dundee Wanderers booked their place in the Women’s Scottish Cup Final in a hard-fought semi-final victory over ESM.



Wanderers started strong and had some joy attacking down their right in the early stages of the contest. Vikki Bunce was a constant source of threat and was denied by multiple good saves by the goalkeeper. First was a quick turn and shot saved low to the right; and again in the second phase of a penalty corner.



ESM was always a threat on the counter attack and looked dangerous when breaking at pace. Still, neither side could find the opener and it ended 0-0 at half time.



ESM came out on the front foot in the second half and created some good chances without converting.



It seemed like the game might need something special to separate the teams and that piece of magic came when Jess Ross finished off a delightful solo run to make it 1-0 to Wanderers.



Almost instantly it went to 2-0. A quick pass into the D was slipped past the goalkeeper by Emile Dark to double Wanderers’ advantage.



Wanderers set into their groove and added a third through Heather Elder before Sophie Spedding pulled one back for ESM, right at the end, with a far-post tap-in after a nice attack down the left.



Edinburgh University secured their final spot when they defeated Watsonians 2-0. The students started well and probed the Watsonians defence for openings.



The closest they came in the early stages was a Louise Campbell strike that thundered wide of the mark.



The opening goal eventually came, and it was Kathryn Meenan who struck when she lifted the ball into the net to make it 1-0.



Watsonians were unlucky to not equalise right away when they attacked down the right but Lucy Lanigan just missed the ball when she dived in at the far post.



Into the second half and Edinburgh University had all the pressure as they stepped up a gear in search for a second goal.



They hit the post before Amy Brodie had a shot cleared off the line.



After lots of pressure it was in the 66th minute that Edinburgh University sealed the victory; Sophie Maunder struck a low shot against the backboard to make it 2-0 and take her side to the final.



Results



Women’s Scottish Cup semi-finals



Dundee Wanderers 3-1 ESM

Watsonians 0-2 Edinburgh University



Women’s Scottish Plate semi-finals



Glasgow University 1-0 Grange

Clydesdale Western 2s 0-2 Kelburne



Women’s District Cup semi-finals



Orkney v Shetland

Ellon v Edinburgh University 5s



Women’s District Plate semi-finals



Clydesdale Western 4s 6-4 Watsonians 4s

Dunfermline Carnegie 1-3 Glasgow Academicals



Scottish Hockey Union media release