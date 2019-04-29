Great Britain's men have moved to the top of the FIH Pro League standings with a 1-0 victory over Germany.





Phil Roper put the visitors in front in the third quarter in Monchengladbach through a reverse-stick shot on the line of the circle, with the goal upheld after review.



GB keeper George Pinner made a stunning double save to deny Germany from a penalty corner in the final minute.



Danny Kerry's side have now won four of their five matches in the Pro League.



Teams are ranked according according to the percentage of points gained relative to the maximum number of possible points.



Britain and Belgium have both taken 12 points from a possible 15 - putting them on 80% - but GB are top because they have won one more game, with Belgium winning three, drawing one and claiming one shootout bonus point.



Australia are third, having taken 19 points from eight matches, which equates to 79.17%.



Britain's next three matches are all at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. They face Spain on Saturday, before taking on Argentina on 18 May and Belgium the following day.



In the inaugural FIH Pro League season, eight men's and nine women's teams are playing home and away fixtures, with the top four in each league progressing to the Grand Final stage.



The top four teams will also earn places in the two-legged Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.



BBC Sport