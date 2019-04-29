

GB men v Germany



Great Britain’s men took top spot in the FIH Pro League table with a hard-fought victory over Germany to make it four wins from five away matches.





Phil Roper bagged his sixth goal from five games to take him up to second in the FIH Pro League top scorers list as Great Britain took a 1-0 victory in Moenchengladgach.



Harry Martin, who has over 200 international appearances to his name, made his first FIH Pro League appearance and impressed on his return to the side.



Victory and a clean-sheet will serve as the perfect preparation for Great Britain who make their home debut against Spain on Saturday 4 May at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre







Full report:

The best chance of the opening quarter fell to Phil Roper, however his reverse stick shot was well saved by the German ‘keeper.



Sam Ward’s drag-flick was also well saved as Great Britain, who going into the game were averaging the most goals per game in the FIH Pro League, began on the offensive.



Harry Gibson didn’t have a save to make in the first-half, however Germany did come close with Marco Miltkau blazing over from close range before Miklas Wellen struck the post.



Great Britain started the second-period with a string of chances, Sam Ward twice being denied from a penalty corner.



However, GB’s momentum couldn’t be halted as Phil Roper struck from just inside the D with a superb reverse stick shot.



After spending the majority of the third-quarter on the defensive, Germany went in search of an equaliser and, though they came close, could only find the post.







Great Britain looked strong and composed in defence, limiting the hosts from creating too many clear-cut chances.



Ward then did well to efficiently clear a final-quarter penalty corner as Great Britain looked defensively resilient against a strong German side.



With five minutes left on the clock Alan Forsyth sent a rocket of a shot against the post as Great Britain continued to pose a threat.



GB stood firm as the clock ticked down with Germany being awarded two penalty corners inside the last minute, George Pinner making a great save to deny the German’s and hold on for the victory in a dramatic conclusion to the match.



Germany 0



Great Britain 1

Roper (38’, FG)



GBR: Pinner (GK), Gibson (GK), Willars, Ames, Martin, Sloan, Ward, Roper, Dixon, Creed, Ansell, Wallace, Griffiths, Forsyth, Hoare, Waller, Condon, Weir.



Great Britain Hockey media release