KUALA LUMPUR: Italy are proving to be the surprise package at the FIH Series Finals.





The world No. 32, the lowest ranked team in the tournament, outplayed world No. 27 Brazil 3-0 to secure their second straight win at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



The Italians, who scored a stunning 2-1 win over world No. 14 China on Friday, top Group B with six points.



They now need a win over Malaysia today to secure a place in the semi-finals.



Brazil, who suffered their second defeat, will wrap up their fixtures against China today.



Julian Montone was the star for the Italians as he scored two field goals.



Italy went on the offensive from the start and took the lead as early as the ninth minute.



Montone made a solo run from the 25m line before slamming the ball from the top of the semi-circle, sailing past goalkeeper Rodrigo Faustino.



They came very close to increasing their lead in the 30th minute but Francois Sior’s reverse-stick attempt hit the right side of the post.



They continued to pile on the pressure and doubled the score in the 36th minute.



Mattia Amorosini sent a cross from the right which was deflected into goal by Montone.



Amorosini, who was named man of the match, then sealed the win in the 47th minute. He beat two defenders in the semi-circle before flicking the ball over Faustino.



Italy coach Roberto Da Gai praised his players for putting up another giant-killing act.



“We’re just a win away from the semi-finals. But to achieve that we need to beat Malaysia, a formidable side.



“But my players are in high spirits and hopefully, we can create another upset,” said Da Gai.



The Star of Malaysia