Malaysia celebrate scoring a goal against China in Sunday’s Group B match of the FIH Series Finals in Bukit Jalil. BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia were expected to bury China in Sunday’s FIH Series Finals Group B encounter, which ended 4-4, at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil here.





Instead, it turned out to be a comedy of a match as Malaysia kept giving the World No 14 a lifeline in the game.



After taking a 2-0 lead, the World No 13 allowed China to claw back with four goals from penalty corners.



Malaysia must beat Italy on Monday in order to top the table and qualify for the semi-finals automatically.



The national team started well by taking the lead in the fourth minute, but the posts, as well as missed sitters, kept China in the match until the final buzzer.



A penalty corner attempt by Razie Rahim was deflected in by Fitri Saari in a well-oiled set-piece, but that was the only slick move in the opening 30 minutes.



China survived five blunders by Malaysia to enter the half-time break and plan for a comeback.



Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi injected more misery for China in the 34th minute.



He dribbled three players and made a deft pass to Norsyafiq Sumantri who drifted it over goalkeeper Yan Rongyao for Firhan Ashaari to slam in and give Malaysia some breathing space at 2-0.



But the Jakarta Asian Games final defeat to Japan was a wasted lesson as Malaysia played the perfect host and it looked more like a bilateral ties match between both nations.



Malaysia's two other goals were scored by Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (53rd and 57th) while Lin Changliang (43rd), Ao Weibo (30th), Du Talake (54th) and Dong Yang (59th) netted for China.



"Our penalty corner defensive structure made too many mistakes and this is the end result. We will have to play with a better structure tomorrow (today) against Italy.



"Somewhere in the tournament you will normally drop points, and hope this is the moment for Malaysia," said national coach Roelant Oltmans.



