FIH Men's Series Finals Kuala Lumpur 2019 - Day 4
Kuala Lumpur (MAS)
Results 28 April
BRA v ITA (Pool B) 0 - 3
CHN v MAS (Pool B) 4 - 4
Fixtures 29 April (GMT +8)
CAN v BLR (Pool A) 6 - 2
WAL v AUT (Pool A) 0 - 2
BRA v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 3
MAS v ITA (Pool B) 2 - 4
Tuesday 30 April is a rest day
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|6
|3
|6
|2
|Austria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|6
|3
|Wales
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|4
|Belarus
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|13
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Italy
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|12
|8
|8
|4
|3
|China
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|8
|0
|4
|4
|Brazil
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|12
|-10
|0