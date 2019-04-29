Kuala Lumpur (MAS)



Results 28 April



BRA v ITA (Pool B) 0 - 3

CHN v MAS (Pool B) 4 - 4



Fixtures 29 April (GMT +8)



CAN v BLR (Pool A) 6 - 2

WAL v AUT (Pool A) 0 - 2

BRA v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 3

MAS v ITA (Pool B) 2 - 4



Tuesday 30 April is a rest day



Pool standings

Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Canada 3 2 0 1 9 6 3 6 2 Austria 3 2 0 1 8 2 6 6 3 Wales 3 2 0 1 5 4 1 6 4 Belarus 3 0 0 3 3 13 -10 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Italy 3 3 0 0 9 3 6 9 2 Malaysia 3 1 1 1 12 8 8 4 3 China 3 1 1 1 8 8 0 4 4 Brazil 3 0 0 3 2 12 -10 0

