2019 FIH Pro League (Men) - 29 April
26 Apr 2019 GER v NED (RR) 2 - 4 Hockeypark, Moenchenglabach
28 Apr 2019 GER v GBR (RR) 0 -1 Hockeypark, Moenchenglabach
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Unofficial Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win Draws
|Loss Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Australia
|8
|6
|0
|1
|1
|26
|18
|8
|19
|79.2
|2
|Argentina*
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|18
|21
|-3
|13
|54.2
|3
|Belgium
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|21
|12
|9
|12
|80.0
|4
|Great Britain
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|18
|10
|8
|12
|80.0
|5
|Netherlands
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|23
|18
|5
|12
|57.1
|6
|Germany*
|7
|2
|0
|1
|3
|12
|14
|-2
|8
|38.1
|7
|Spain
|9
|0
|4
|0
|5
|23
|34
|-11
|8
|29.6
|8
|New Zealand
|9
|0
|0
|2
|7
|21
|35
|-14
|2
|7.4
* A cancelled match contributes 1 point to each team's results that is not shown in the tables as a cancelled mach
The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.
FIH Match Centre