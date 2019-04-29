26 Apr 2019 GER v NED (RR) 2 - 4 Hockeypark, Moenchenglabach

28 Apr 2019 GER v GBR (RR) 0 -1 Hockeypark, Moenchenglabach

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Australia 8 6 0 1 1 26 18 8 19 79.2 2 Argentina* 8 4 0 0 3 18 21 -3 13 54.2 3 Belgium 5 3 1 1 0 21 12 9 12 80.0 4 Great Britain 5 4 0 0 1 18 10 8 12 80.0 5 Netherlands 7 3 1 1 2 23 18 5 12 57.1 6 Germany* 7 2 0 1 3 12 14 -2 8 38.1 7 Spain 9 0 4 0 5 23 34 -11 8 29.6 8 New Zealand 9 0 0 2 7 21 35 -14 2 7.4

* A cancelled match contributes 1 point to each team's results that is not shown in the tables as a cancelled mach

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



FIH Match Centre