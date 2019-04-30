



Robbie Matthews has had a long successful association with hockey in New Zealand. Matthews was the first player to earn 150 caps for the New Zealand Women’s Hockey Team when she achieved this milestone in 2000. Matthews ended up playing 157 test matches for the New Zealand hockey team. Since her retirement she has continued to be involved in coaching several School, Association and Region teams. We spoke with Robbie about her career in hockey as well as what the future holds for her.





Tina Bell-Kake who played a number of years in the black singlet with Matthews commented ” 2ft Toomey as she was regularly referred to in her prime years will probably be still running around in her 90’s! She’s like an energiser bunny – definitely keeping those young ones honest for sure… she obviously didn’t run hard enough during her International career – she’s still running pretty well for an old bird”.



What is your role with Whanganui Sport and Hockey in Whanganui?



Operations Manager Hockey Wanganui. Oversee, manage and grow the business of hockey in Whanganui. I have just completed a New Water Based Turf project which we had down in time for the NZ Masters Games where Hockey is one of the key sports at that event. Whanganui now has 2 water-based surfaces in the city.



What experiences did you have with rep age group hockey?



I grew up in the Hawkes Bay and started playing at the age of 5. We moved to the King Country when I was 10 and my first taste of tournament hockey was attending ‘Country Week’ in Auckland as a 13-year-old playing for Waipa Ladies. I then played for King Country at the age of 14 in the third Division at National Tournament and then went on the next year to be selected as a 15-year-old to play for Waikato in the ‘K Cup’ first division at National Tournament.I never played for any Junior rep teams just women’s teams.



What were your career highlights?



There were 3 high points. Being the first NZ Women’s player to reach the 150 cap milestone, Playing at the Barcelona Olympics and being Selected for a World Eleven team which played a one off game at the World Hockey 75th Celebration in Egypt.



What was a main challenge that you had to overcome during your playing days?



Being a country girl, it was the amount of travelling you had to do to compete. However, because I was passionate about the game it was all worth it and helped make me the nuggety player I was. I was very fortunate that I had a very supportive family and extended family from the rural area that supported me and helped do a lot of fundraising to help me get to a lot of the NZ Tours.



What did playing for New Zealand mean to you?



It’s hard to explain really, it just was everything as I absolutely loved the game and particularly the challenge of playing other countries, it was a great test of character. I was so proud to play for New Zealand at that level and especially to be able to put King Country and places like Wanganui on the radar.



What is some advice that you would give to a young up and coming player?



Never be afraid to challenge yourself you learn so much and grow so much along the way. I am forever telling people that it’s when you find that space of really enjoying what you are doing that you will ultimately play your best. Love the challenge and love the game and especially enjoy playing with your mates.



What are things that you enjoy doing outside of hockey.



I love most sports but most of all I love riding horses. I love horse sports (Polox, Jumping and Hooning) When I finished playing hockey for NZ I took up Hunting (Tally Ho stuff) chasing hares with hounds and jumping fences on the great farming landscape we have here in NZ. I was lucky enough to become the Master of King Country Hunt for 6 years (the person that runs the hunt and looks after all the landowners and followers) and it’s a sport where there are not always a lot of women voted into this position. My sport background came in handy as I simply saw myself as Captain on the day and made sure all the team had a great day out on the hills enjoying the sport.



Hockey New Zealand Media release