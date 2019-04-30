Kirsty Lawrence





Kayla Whitelock marked her return to hockey by scoring for College. GETTY IMAGES



HOCKEY: Former New Zealand captain Kayla Whitelock has made a return to Manawatū club hockey, scoring for College in their 1-1 draw with High School Hockey Club.





The tightly contested draw on Saturday marked the 33-year-old's comeback to the turf, in a rematch of last year's women's final.



The first goal wasn't scored until the third quarter, when a break away from High School saw Casey-Mae Waddell find the back of the net and get High School on the board.



College kept fighting and good positioning from Whitelock saw her score, tying the game up.



They had more chances throughout the game, but failed to make the most of their time in the circle, while High School spent a lot of time defending, but used their breakaway opportunities to their advantage.



In the other women's game Palmerston North Girls' High School drew with Wanganui 3-3, while Massey had a bye.



A repeat of one of the premier men's semi-finals from last year saw College beat Marist 2-1.



The pair last met in the men's playoff last year, when College lost to Marist in penalty shootouts.



This time College managed to pull ahead and take the win after a slow start.



Marist took the lead early on with a goal from Edmund Cousins, which was equalised by Aaron Purser, from College, scoring a stroke.



Both teams fought hard trying to get another goal, but it was newcomer Eden McCabe, from College, who managed to find the back of the net and to pull his team ahead.



In the other men's games, High School Hockey Club beat Massey 2-1 while Levin Hockey (Manawatū College Old Boys) beat Palmerston North Boys' High School 2-0.



This week Massey will take on Levin (MCOB) on Thursday in Levin while College play Boys' High on Saturday and HSHC play Marist.



In the women's competition, Girls' High play Massey, College play Wanganui and High School have the bye.



