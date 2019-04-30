By WASHINGTON AKUMU





Telkom Kenya women's hockey team coach Jos Openda is flanked with goalkeeper trainer Josephine Ataro (left) during a club training session on April 17, 2019 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



I get to City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi’s Parklands suburb at around 6:30 pm on a balmy Nairobi evening. A training session for the Telkom ladies hockey team is underway.





“You are too slow!” a voice bellows from the touchline.



“High knees, high knees! Make sure it is the ground that is propelling you.”



“Don’t float!”



“Angalieni vile Pauline anakimbia. (Look at how Pauline is running.) That’s how I want you to run!”



A few minutes later, after a punishing regime of sprints, the 20 plus players are clearly fatigued, but the man in a yellow jersey and black shorts with a whistle hanging on his wide-barreled chest, is unrelenting.



Practice match



Later, during a practice match on Kenya’s only astro-turf hockey pitch, the board sounds for a goal, and his face lights up.



“Nice move!”



Welcome to the world of Jos Openda, long-serving coach of the Telkom ladies hockey team.



His story starts in Kisumu Boys High School, which was a bastion of boys’ hockey in the late 1970s and 1980s.





Telkom players during a training session at the City Park Stadium on April 17, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



“We were unbeatable! We were playing international hockey! It was all due to the dedication of Aridhaman Singh Thind, our Maths teacher, who doubled up as the hockey coach. His was raw passion for the game. The boys took the skills learnt with them out of the school gate and Kisumu is probably the only town which had an inter-estate hockey tournament.”



Openda remembers a time when the teacher brought a coach, who was then fresh from taking India to the finals of the Gold Cup (an international hockey tournament), to share a few tricks with the boys



Big names



His face lights up when he recalls some of the big names that he played alongside in the legendary “KB” school team.



“Goalkeeper Emmanuel Oduol, Mike Omondi, Peter Akatsa, Simi Goyal, Parminder “Kake” Singh, George Jalang’o, Oguk Sidi…,” the names reel off his tongue effortlessly, and it looks like he could go on.



“When Kenya reached the finals of men’s hockey at the 4th All Africa Games in Nairobi in 1987, eventually losing narrowly to Egypt by a 1-0 margin, that success was built on this KB nucleus.



Coach Thind’s seed had germinated,” he says of Kenya’s biggest moment in men’s hockey.



That 1987 roster featured the likes of Simi Goyal, Parminder “Kake” Singh and Peter Akatsa, among others.



So, when in 1989, a colleague at the then Kenya Posts & Telecommunications Corporation where he was working as a technician, challenged him to coach the then nascent Telkom ladies hockey team, it almost looked like an inevitable reunion with one of his favorite high school sports. At that time, he was playing basketball for the KP&TC team.



Left the team



But he soon left coaching the team, only to return in 2002. He has never left since then, despite recent intimations to the contrary. So, when is he leaving?



“By hinting at my departure, I am psychologically preparing the four lady coaches I currently work, with for the inevitable. Nothing would give me more joy than seeing a lady coach sitting in the dugout for the team.”



“These days, I do not even sit on the bench. I take notes from the terraces and share with the coach during the game. They (my assistant coaches) are almost ready. The only area where they still need my intervention is in reading the game,” adds Mr Openda.



But there is another reason for Mr Openda’s apparent reluctance to leave.



“I want to leave the team when it has a future. The team has aged, and we are currently training a youthful crop, recruited from last year’s secondary school championships, to underwrite its future,” argues Mr Openda.



“Look out for this team. These girls will shock the hockey world! In about two to three months, I believe they will be ready to start integrating with the senior team,” a beaming Openda talks about 16 players, mostly recruited by his assistants from Tigoi and Kerugoya schools.



As the one-time hotelier drives out of the ragged parking lot for a journey to his Kano Kobura rural home to oversee a farming project he is currently undertaking, he lets me know that he will be back two days later for a game.



I have no reason to doubt him.



