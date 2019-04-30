By WASHINGTON AKUMU





Telkom Kenya women's hockey team coach Jos Openda gives instructions to players during a training session on April 17, 2019 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



When the history of Kenyan hockey is written, Jos Openda’s name will be in golden letters. His contribution, especially to the ladies’ game, is indelible.





It is the year 2010. The scene is a stadium in Ghana, venue for the Africa Cup of Club Championship (ACCC). The Telkom Ladies Hockey Team has just beaten continental giants Al Ahly 5-0! The girls are in raptures. The singing is frenzied.



“I had done the unthinkable, fielding most of the 12 junior team players who had travelled for the championship, out of a player roll of 20. It was a huge gamble. But the young players were still naïve and lacked the experience to stay the course and win a tournament.”



It showed. The team, which had travelled as defending champions, lost most of its subsequent games and was left to scrounge for the last positions.



The camp was desolate. Inevitably, the coach was blamed for experimenting with young players when he had enough experience on the bench. The general feeling within the team was that its sponsorship deal with Telkom would be a casualty of the Accra debacle.



“I stood my ground and expressed my faith in the team, while defending my action. The Telkom management, through then communication lead, Angela Mumo, believed in us and embraced us. I promised her that the same team that had capitulated in Accra would conquer the continent a record number of times,” reminisces Mr Openda.



This they did, winning the ACCC a record 10 times, Mr Openda managing the technical bench in eight of those instalments. The only break in the string of continental successes came in 2017, when the trophy spent a few months in Ghana.



On the national scene, the Telkom ladies hockey team has won the league a record 21 times.



“To challenge ourselves, we set the goal of winning the league unbeaten and without conceding a goal,” says Openda.



Perhaps it is a measure of the team’s achievement that the long-serving coach can remember which teams have managed to score against the Telkom Ladies each year.



“USIU scored against us last year. A year earlier, only Sliders managed the feat. In 2016, only Strathmore sounded the board against us.”



On his part, Mr Openda has also been garlanded, winning the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) Coach of the Year two times. The team has become a key nursery for the national team, providing its bulk. The current national team roster has 14 players from the Telkom ladies hockey team!



Among the remarkable players who have benefited from his tutelage, Mr Openda names pioneers like the late Betty Kioni - who almost single-handedly propelled the team to win the Kampala instalment of the Africa Cup of Club Championships (ACCC) - Rose Mbulo, Judith Apiyo and Jackline Atieno have gone into coaching.



In the current team, there is Jackie Mwangi, a lethal striker who has topped the scoring charts in almost all tournaments the team has participated in.



Captain Tracy Karanja and Audrey Omaido are some of the exciting talents the team parades.



Openda credits the team’s success to the sponsorship by Telkom Kenya, which at 30 years, is probably the longest such partnership in the history of Kenyan sport, which gives the team semi-professional status.



The package consists of Sh10-12 million for local engagements and Sh9 million for international assignments.



“The sponsorship assures the girls of a regular allowance, which some have used to further their education and set themselves up in life. Medical insurance ensures that our players are well taken care of when they fall sick or are injured. It motivates them to give their all on the pitch.”



Other elements of the partnership include training grounds/facilities, training gear, playing kits and uniforms, training and winning allowances and facilitation during the National League, County leagues out of Nairobi and the annual continental showcase – ACCC.



“And whenever we travel out of the country, Telkom Kenya ensures we are well taken care of, putting us in a different class. We have never missed an ACCC,” he concludes.



Daily Nation