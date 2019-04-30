

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



For Waterloo Ducks captain John-John Dohmen, he said that the gruelling Euro Hockey League schedule last week was extra tough on him as he still recovers from the illness that ruled him out of the World Cup.





The midfielder led the WatDucks to a first ever Belgian club success in the EHL, a real defining figure in their success. It was just the second time his side had reach the KO8 in seven attempts in the EHL, let alone advance to the FINAL4 and ultimately the title.



And Dohmen said it was amazing to finally prove themselves on this elevated stage.



“We had never done a good campaign in the EHL,” he said. “It’s the first time we have shown our real level. Of course, we had to defend a lot because Rot Weiss were really good but that was part of the strategy, to defend hard with courage, and we showed a lot of character.”



As for his personal week, he explained he is still in recovery mode from December and managing his health.



“It was not easy for me to leave the team in India but we won so the end of that story was good and I was really happy with that. I am still sick which not everybody knows and under medication so its not always easy for me, especially this week with four games in six days – it is a lot harder than the past but I think I managed it really well!”



While Vincent Vanasch drew obvious credit for his outrageous performances between the posts, Dohmen was keen to also praise the younger element of his team who played a crucial role.



Among them, William Ghislain was named the ABN AMRO Talent of the EHL, scoring in both the FINAL4 and the GRAND FINAL.



“I think he is the most talented player in the team,” Dohmen said. “This week he understood he could make the difference and when he is playing for the team, he did just that.



“In the past, it was not always the case and we have spoken a lot with him and this was the perfect example for young guys. He played amazing. It’s always the same – when you play for the team, you play better yourself.”



Coach Xavier de Greve added the young guns really made their mark:



“Just unbelievable: it’s a very young team and they listen all the time to the coaching.



“William is a big talent; all these young guys need to keep progressing their mentality and are learning all the time. They got so much experience this week in the EHL and they are the future of the Red Lions and for the Ducks, too.”



As for his captain, he added: “It’s incredible because John-John has been sick since the World Cup but he has stayed focused with the team. He needs to have ‘free’ moments to himself before the EHL and the playoffs and he has comeback brilliantly for the team. We needed guys like him with his experience to control the game.”



And on Vanasch: “I think he’s just made another case to be world goalkeeper again! It’s just amazing; he is just The Wall.”



His side bowed out of the Belgian championship at the quarter-final stage despite a 4-2 win over Dragons on Sunday. They had lost the first leg 4-1, though, and de Greve reckons that result actually played a key role in their EHL success.



“We won this game with our young players who again set the example. So there are a lot of good things to be gained from this overall defeat.



“But if we had not received the slap to the face from Dragons 15 days ago, we would certainly not be European champions. This elimination will not make us forget our magnificent season."



Euro Hockey League media release