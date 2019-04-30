Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Uzbekistan hockey team wins first tour match

Published on Tuesday, 30 April 2019 10:00 | Hits: 49
LAHORE : Uzbekistan hockey team defeated Tariq Butt Academy Manga Mandi by 2-1 in the Pakistan Training Tour of Uzbekistan Hockey Team first match here at Johar Hockey Stadium on Monday.



Uzbekistan overcame Pakistan’s Tariq Academy 2-1. From Uzbekistan, Raslan Setlico slammed in both the field goals while from Tariq Academy, captain Imran Ramzan converted the only goal.

Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) Secretary Col (r) Asif Naaz Khokhar graced the occasion as chief guest.

Meanwhile, to pick up teams for Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) development squad and Punjab side, 40 probables played a 20-minute practice match at National Hockey Stadium under the watchful eyes of Pakistan Navy coach Junaid. Forward Khubaib Ahmad emerged as star of the day for his side as he fired in two fabulous field goals to guide Team A to a thumping 2-0 victory over Team B.

The Nation

