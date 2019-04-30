Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today confirms the Kookaburras have been forced into two changes to their 18-member team to play Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Sunday.





Forward pair Trent Mitton (finger) and Dylan Wotherspoon (hamstring) sustained injuries in the 4-3 win over New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday and have returned to Australia.



As a result, Corey Weyer and Aaron Kleinschmidt have been added to the initial 18-member team named for the Pacific leg matches.



World number two Australia takes on world number four Argentina in Buenos Aires on Sunday 5 May from 7:30am AEST.



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said: “A lot of our guys haven't been to Buenos Aires before so it’s a different challenge. Argentina are tough opposition playing at home.



"We need to get into the time zone. We’ve got seven days to adapt to that and we need to put in a good performance."



The Kookaburras are currently third in the FIH Pro League standings, behind Great Britain and Belgium.



The matches will be televised live by Kayo Sports and on FOX SPORTS 505.



Sunday 5 May 2019 – CeNARD, Buenos Aires

Argentina v Hockeyroos – 5am AEST

Argentina v Kookaburras – 7:30am AEST



Kookaburras 18-member team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jacob Anderson (Mackay, QLD)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Joshua Beltz (Hobart, TAS)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Lachlan Sharp (Lithgow, NSW)

Josh Simmonds (Melbourne, VIC)

Corey Weyer (Biggera Waters, QLD)

Jacob Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Hockey Australia media release