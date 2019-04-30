



In anticipation of the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming FIH Pro League match, here is a scouting report you’ll want to review before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Tuesday, April 30, 2019



Time: 1:30 p.m. ET



Location: Hockey Park, Mönchengladbach, Germany



Live Stream: Don't miss a second of the FIH Pro League action and watch the USWNT take on Germany this Tuesday. The FIH has signed a four-year media rights agreement with Bleacher Report Live for the territories of Canada and the United States. Bleacher Report Live is operated by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia. The platform, which is Turner’s live sports streaming service, will be the primary destination for all fans to watch FIH Pro League matches. Click here for the FIH Pro League live stream landing page.



Opponent: Germany



FIH World Ranking: 5



Head to Head: The last time these two teams met was at the 2017 FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa in the title game in front of a sold-out crowd at Wits University. After being scoreless at the half, Germany found the backboard in the third quarter. USA used pure grit and determination to find the equalizer off a penalty stroke late in the game. This forced shootouts where USA came out on top 3-2 to become champions.



Prior to that was in the quarterfinal round of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Despite undeniable heart and hustle present in USA’s performance, the red, white and blue fell to Germany 1-2, ending their Olympic Games campaign.

(since 2013)





4 Previous Matches

1 Draws 2 Won 1 8 Total Goals 6

What You Need to Know: Following their wonderful Olympic bronze medal success at Rio 2016, Germany have continued to look like a team that can challenge the very best in the world. They produced some sparkling performances at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018, defeating South Africa, Argentina and eventual bronze medalists Spain to top the Pool and reach the quarter-ﬁnals. Spain’s Red Sticks gained revenge against



Die Danas in the quarterﬁnal match, edging to a 1-0 win over their European rivals. Despite that surprise defeat, Germany’s outstanding displays in the pool phase provided plenty of evidence that the current Germany team, coached by former Belgium men’s international Xavier Reckinger, are a class act.



The initial squad named by Reckinger for the FIH Pro League contains plenty of quality and youthful promise, being led by hugely experienced defender, midﬁelder and captain Janne Müller-Wieland, who has over 250 caps to her name. Charlotte Stapenhorst is one of the best young attackers in the game, while Lena Micheel, Elisa Gräve and FIH Young Player of the Year Award 2018 nominee Nike Lorenz are wonderful talents that over the coming months and years are only going to get better.



Recap of Germany's Previous Game: No. 5 Germany was the dominant force in the opening two quarters against No. 10 China on Sunday and took a throughly deserved 2-1 advantage into halftime. The hosts found themselves behind after just two minutes when poor marking allowed Peng Yang complete freedom in the Germany circle, with the China striker's backhand finding the bottom right corner of Julia Sonntag's goal. Die Danas turned things around thanks to the penalty corner prowess of Nike Lorenz, who found the target either side of the quarter-time break to put Germany in control. Germany had numerous opportunities to extend their advantage, but another defensive lapse gave China a huge chance to equalize as Zhong Mengling and Zhang Xiaoxue burst through on goal but failed to find the net with only goalkeeper Sonntag to beat.



Germany remained the better team in the third and fourth quarters, eventually establishing a 3-1 lead in the final period when Hannah Granitzki’s clever reverse pass was emphatically converted by Lena Micheel before Charlotte Stapenhorst hit the post with an outrageous chip over China goalkeeper Ye Jiao.



Germany wrapped up the points with seven minutes to play thanks to Rebecca Grotto’s low penalty corner drag flick, helping Die Danas to both avenge last month’s 2-1 defeat against China in Changzhou and build confidence ahead of the meeting with USA in Mönchengladbach on Tuesday (30 April).



Germany's Roster: Click Here



USFHA media release