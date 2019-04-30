By T. Avineshwaran



KUALA LUMPUR: It was a day to forget for Malaysian hockey.





The national players reached a new low when they lost 2-4 to world No. 32 Italy in the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



The defeat means Malaysia finished second in Group B with four points and will face Wales in a crossover match tomorrow.



Malaysia dominated proceedings but found it hard to breach Italy’s defence, which was led admirably by goalkeeper Francesco Padovani.



Italy drew first blood in the ninth minute through Thomas Keenan whose floating penalty corner went past an out-of-sorts Hairi Rahman, who was then replaced by substitute keeper Hafizuddin Othman.



The pressure was on for Malaysia as they looked to equalise, but in the 15th minute, Padovani pulled off a double save from Razie Rahim’s penalty corner.



Malaysia finally sounded the board when Faisal Saari thumped in a beauty off a penalty corner in the 26th minute to equalise for the hosts.



Malaysia started on the wrong foot in the third quarter when Mattia Amorosini’s stray shot from outside the D was connected by captain Agustin Nunez to give Italy a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute.



Their lead, however, lasted only four minutes, when Razie Rahim scored for Malaysia off a penalty corner when his shot was too powerful for Padovani.



All that hard work was undone again when Angel Nunez’s deflection off Keenan’s penalty corner fooled Malaysia’s defence in the 43rd minute.



Two minutes later, a moment of calamity from substitute keeper Hafizuddin gave Italy their fourth goal through Francois Soir.



The players and the coach Roelant Oltmans certainly have lots to answer, and fans would surely hope that the team would save their blushes against Wales.



The Star of Malaysia