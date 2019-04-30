By T. Avineshwaran



PETALING JAYA: For Austria’s hockey team, making the journey to Malaysia for the FIH Series Finals is a big step.





All the team members are indoor hockey players and playing field hockey under the sweltering heat at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil has been a daunting affair.



And that’s why captain Xavier Hasun is so proud of his team after they checked into the semi-finals by emerging as the Group A champions.



Yesterday, the world No. 19 Austria whipped Wales 2-0 to book an automatic spot to the Friday semi-finals on goal difference.



“Field hockey in Europe is different from Malaysia. It’s super hot, and all teams in this tournament are competitive,” said the 25-year-old Hasun, who has more than 110 caps.



“We had to deal with the heat and humidity. We have not played in this kind of conditions, but I’m glad that we’ve done okay so far.



When asked whether the faster pace of indoor hockey helped with their gameplay, Hasun said: “FIH tournaments are tactical and defensive. Indoor is quicker, and there are lots of emphasis on attacking.“We’re playing well here because our players play in Germany and Belgium. The leagues there, whether outdoor or indoor, is pretty competitive,” added Hasun, who is pleased that his team made the semi-finals despite short preparation. “We just wanted to be in top three to play in the knockout stages and we’ve reached our target.”



In the other Group A match, Canada thrashed Belarus 6-2 as they finished second in the group with six points, while Wales, also with six points, finished third by goal difference.



Belarus, who did not get a single point, will play in the 7th-8th placing match on Thursday.



The Star of Malaysia