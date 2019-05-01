Gilbert Ogolla Manyasi aka ‘Gil Singh’ or ‘Ashok Kumar of Kenya’ nicknamed after the legendary Indian hockey player, passed away on April 21, 2018 at Nairobi West Hospital.





He inspired an entire generation of players from the lakeside region. He triggered an explosion of the sport hitherto-associated with players of Asian extract in the region.



Gilbert Ogolla Manyasi aka ‘Gil Singh’ or ‘Ashok Kumar of Kenya’ nicknamed after the legendary Indian hockey player, passed away on April 21 at Nairobi West Hospital. He will be remembered for his artistry, flamboyance, flare and talent.



Ogolla was teaching law at Technical University of Kenya’s School of Social Sciences and Development Studies, and at the Department of Criminology and Legal Studies.



The family suffered a double tragedy as he died only one month after the death of their younger brother Alphonse Gogo Manyasi. Both will be buried next week in Budalangi.



“He was a marvel to watch, a gem of a player. As a central midfielder, he was all over the dusty pitch yet he would end the game as clean as he had started,” Jos Ayuka, Telkom Posta women’s hockey coach who is among the players he inspired, said.



SKILLED PLAYER



“I found him at Kisumu Boys High School and we couldn’t stop watching this guy play hockey. He was the first player from Kisumu in the national team starting line-up. Those who came after him are Simi Goyal, Peter Akatsa, Mike Omondi, Mangat Singh, Samson Oriso, Oguk, George Jalang’o, among others. We all wanted to be like him,” recalled Ayuka.



At Kisumu Boys, he was the second African player in the school hockey team after Juma Yusuf.



Parminder Singh ‘Kake’, his team mate at Kisumu’s Sikh Union (later Kisumu Simba) and at the national team, concurs. “That was one of the most talented players Kenya produced. We have lost a legend. He was the first indigenous player of proven skill in hockey. He actually was the best player of his generation,” said ‘Kake’.



Edwin Were recalls a young player called to the national team in 1975, along with Richard Kariuki to join the regulars like himself, Tobias Oduor, Sujit Rehal, Davinder Daved, Channa Singh, Rafael Fernandes, Patrick Martins, Joseph Ndungu, for the Rene Frank Gold Trophy in Madras, India, and to prepare for the 1976 Olympics in Montreal which Kenya boycotted.



“The guy was extraordinary, hugely talented with the stick and too confident to the point of arrogance. He perfected mind games, sometimes putting the stick down to adjust stockings in the middle of the game, only to out dribble every opponent on the way to scoring easily,” recalls were.



It was not just hockey where he manifested his multiple talent. Ogola was a top sprinter at Kisumu Boys High School, and a great footballer.



Agonda Lukio, former Re-Union FC striker, recalls Ogolla as a midfielder for Nagpur University where he studied Bachelor of Arts in Economics. He also played for Kisumu Hotstars.



His journey to hockey stardom started at Lake Primary School before moving to Kisumu Boys High School (1972-1977). He also played for Kisumu Simba (Sikh Union) and Nairobi Gymkhana.



His reign in the national team was curtailed by of his long stay in India, where he studied for nine years (1981-1990).



Ogolla is survived by several children. Both brothers will be buried on May 11 at Rugunga Village, Bunyala South in Budalangi Sub-County of Busia County.



