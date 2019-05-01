By Richard Bright





Eyes on the prize: Moving to Holland is best income generator, says research PIC: SIMON PARKER/ENGLAND HOCKEY



What are the chances of making the grade in hockey? How much will it cost players to set themselves up to make it at the top level? And how long will a career last?





Most readers will know that dual careers are commonplace in hockey – even for the top players – while the sport is not known to be a top earner, with many clubs paying coaches only.



But Money Pug, a price comparison and deal finder website, has put hockey into the top six sports in the UK after compiling research and analysis on the financial cost and likelihood of a future profession in sport.



According to Money Pug, football, rugby, hockey, golf, cricket and tennis provide a wage above the national average, with the result being an increased interest in pursuing a potential career.



It says that a national hockey professional can earn around £20,000, while marking out Ashley Jackson as a top earner on around £80,000 thanks to playing and coaching in the Netherlands.

