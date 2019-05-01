

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Robert van der Horst is set to hang up his stick after 20 years of first team hockey, announcing his decision to retire following Oranje-Rood’s game against Tilburg last weekend.





A club icon in Eindhoven, he was a four-time Hoofdklasse champion with Oranje-Zwart and he won the EHL with the club in 2015. He also picked up an EHL silver in 2017 with Oranje-Rood following their merger with EMHC.



He also won and EHL silver during his three-year stint with HC Rotterdam in 2010.



The 272-time international won Olympic silver in 2012 with the Netherlands. He played his last international match at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.



The club, meanwhile, have confirmed Toon Siepman will lead the coaching team for the last few weeks of the season.



Roger van Gent stepped down from the role following the EHL, saying: “My 30-year experience in top sport teaches me that no one is bigger than the team, not even a trainer-coach.



“If I can no longer function optimally, I have to dare to make a choice in the interests of the team, the club and myself.”



Euro Hockey League media release