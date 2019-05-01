Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

EHL and Oranje-Rood icon Rob van der Horst set to retire

Published on Wednesday, 01 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 50
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Robert van der Horst is set to hang up his stick after 20 years of first team hockey, announcing his decision to retire following Oranje-Rood’s game against Tilburg last weekend.



A club icon in Eindhoven, he was a four-time Hoofdklasse champion with Oranje-Zwart and he won the EHL with the club in 2015. He also picked up an EHL silver in 2017 with Oranje-Rood following their merger with EMHC.

He also won and EHL silver during his three-year stint with HC Rotterdam in 2010.

The 272-time international won Olympic silver in 2012 with the Netherlands. He played his last international match at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The club, meanwhile, have confirmed Toon Siepman will lead the coaching team for the last few weeks of the season.

Roger van Gent stepped down from the role following the EHL, saying: “My 30-year experience in top sport teaches me that no one is bigger than the team, not even a trainer-coach.

“If I can no longer function optimally, I have to dare to make a choice in the interests of the team, the club and myself.”

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.