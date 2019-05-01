

The European Hockey Federation and Euro Hockey League are delighted to confirm the EHL Ranking Table for the inaugural EHL Women in 2020.





It follows the completion of the EuroHockey Club Cup (EHCC) and the EuroHockey Club Trophy last week where AH&BC Amsterdam landed top honours ahead of Spain’s Real Sociedad in the Cup final.



It leaves the following breakdown of representation for next season’s EHL Women which hits the turf and our screens at Easter 2020:



1. Netherlands (2 teams)

2. Germany (2 teams)

3. Spain (1 team)

4. England (1 team)

5. Ireland (1 team)

6. Belarus (1 team)



These are the same countries that played in the final EHCC in 2019, with Ireland and Belarus swapping ranking places.



As England Hockey is the only country who has completed its playoffs this season, Surbiton Hockey Club is confirmed as the first club ever to qualify for EHL Women.



Their coach Brett Garrard, speaking at last week’s EHCC, said on hearing about this significant milestone for the club: “We are incredibly proud to be the first ever women’s team to qualify for EHL.



“Our club has always aspired to achieve the best we can at the EHCC and to now know that we will be in EHL is a testament to the commitment of the club and in particular to women’s hockey in the club.”



For the Trophy in 2020, the second tier competition will feature the following national breakdown:



1. Spain – second seed

2. England – second seed (Holcombe)

3. Belgium – first seed

4. Ireland – second seed

5. Russia – first seed

6. Belarus – second seed

7. Belgium – second seed

8. France – first seed



Euro Hockey League media release