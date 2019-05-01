



Scotland will play matches against Canada and France women with eight big matches of international hockey being contested at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





Scotland women will play Canada in a five-match capped series at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 15-21 May.



Scotland’s Performance Squad will play France over the same week at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre with non-capped matches on Thursday 16 May; Sunday 19 May before the Scotland v Canada matches, and on Friday 17 May.



Both Scotland sides are full of experience and talent and the matches will see the whole available Scotland women’s national squad take to the pitch to compete across eight games in Glasgow, against quality opposition.



With Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow on the horizon, and the Hockey Series Finals in Dublin in the nearer future, it’s a huge year for Scotland women. These matches are an important part of preparation for these massive competitive events.



In the Hockey Series Finals Scotland will meet France in Dublin in the Pool stages while Canada will play in Valencia. These matches in Glasgow will offer a great spectacle as all teams prepare for the tournaments in June.







Scotland Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “We’re very excited about the opportunity to play against two excellent teams in front of a home crowd. We’ll be putting out a strong team in every match with every available player in the Scotland squad taking the opportunity to compete for places in the Hockey Series Finals squad.



“Canada and France are both in a similar position to us and have different styles of play. These matches are great preparation and we’ll be looking for all our players to show what they can do against this level of opposition.”



Kaz Cuthbert has also been officially announced as Captain of the Scotland Women’s National squad this week, with Becky Ward and Bex Condie as Vice Captain.



Wilson added, “Kaz is the epitome of leading by example. Her energy and leadership on and off the pitch is incredible and she has been completely dedicated to the team and Scottish Hockey over the years. She was the perfect candidate, and with the tremendous support from Becky and Bex we have a fantastic leadership team.”



The Scots are in good form and competition within the squad is strong. A recent training camp in the Netherlands saw the Tartan Hearts clock up a win against top-ten ranked nation, and FIH Pro League competitors, USA in a non-capped training match.



Tickets are on sale now for these matches, and ticket sales will raise funds for the Scotland women’s programme ahead of Women’s EuroHockey Championship II this summer.



Tickets are available HERE.



Fixtures



Wed 15 May | 7pm | Scotland v Canada

Thurs 16 May | 7pm | Scotland v Canada & Scotland Performance Squad v France (5pm)

Fri 17 May | 3pm | Scotland Performance Squad v France

Sat 18 May | 3pm | Scotland v Canada

Sun 19 May | 12:30pm | Scotland v Canada & Scotland Performance Squad v France (10.00am)

Tues 21 May | 7pm | Scotland v Canada



Scotland Women’s Team to play 5 Test series vs Canada in May 2019:



Nikki Alexander-Lloyd (Wimbledon)

McKenzie Bell (Western Wildcats)

Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon)

Louise Campbell (Edinburgh University)

Robyn Collins (Surbiton)

Bex Condie (VC) (Gloucester City)

Kaz Cuthbert (C) (Western Wildcats)

Jen Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Amy Gibson (Der Club An Der Alster)

Kerry-Anne Hastings (Durham University)

Kate Holmes (Western Wildcats)

Sarah Jamieson (Muncher Sports Club)

Lexi Sabatelli (Clydesdale Western)

Fiona Semple (Wimbledon)

Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western)

Laura Swanson (Edinburgh University)

Becky Ward (VC) (Western Wildcats)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)

Jessica Buchanan (Clydesdale Western)

Lucy Camlin (Watsonians)

Lucy Lanigan (Watsonians)



Selected for 3 matches vs France in May 2019



Karin Belch (Clydesdale Western)

Millie Brown (Clydesdale Western)

Jessica Buchanan (Clydesdale Western)

Lucy Camlin (Watsonians)

Lorna Cruickshank (Durham University)

Heather Howie (Clydesdale Western)

Lucy Lanigan (Watsonians)

Fran Lonergan (Clydesdale Western)

Rachael Mack (Leceister)

Claire Wallace (Sevenoaks)



* Squad will also include players from the Canada squad



Scottish Hockey Union media release