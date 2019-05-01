Farhan scores match-winning goal



Azhar Khan



LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Development Squad defeated visiting Uzbekistan hockey team by 2-1 in the second match of the practice tour of Uzbekistan to Pakistan here at the National Hockey Stadium pitch No 2 on Tuesday.





Uzbekistan were off to flying start as they displayed good moves and better hockey skills and techniques to put PHF Development Squad under pressure and take 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Ilhomjon Sultanov was the player, who opened the account of Uzbekistan team.



After that, PHF Development Squad fought back well and not only proved a rock solid wall for Uzbek attack but also launched a series of attacks on Uzbekistan’s goal and also succeeded in converting a beautiful equalizer through Zaheer, who fired in a fabulous goal in the 43rd minute on the pass of young sensation and emerging hockey player Khubaib Ahmad.



After that both the sides were struggling to take a lead and it were PHF Development Squad players, who managed to make beautiful moves and finally, Farhan Yousaf succeeded in converting the match-winning goal in the 54th minute to help PHF Development Squad win the match by 2-1.



Pakistani Community President in Uzbekistan Muhammad Ibrahim graced the occasion as chief guest. Other notables present on the occasion were Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) Secretary Col (r) Asif Naaz Khokhar, Zahid Ali of AHF, PHF Admin Director Maj (r) Manj, PHA Associate Secretary Rai Usman Akbar, ex-Olympian Qasim Khan, M Ayub, umpire manager Dilawar Bhatti and hockey lovers.



The next match of the scheduled series will be played between Uzbekistan hockey team and Academies on May 2 at National Hockey Stadium pitch No 2 at 7:30 pm.



