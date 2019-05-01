

Rupinder. Photo Credit: BiswaranjanRout



Seasoned defender Rupinder Pal Singh was recalled but there was no place still for S.V. Sunil and Ramandeep Singh as Hockey India named the senior men’s side for next week’s Australia tour. India will play four matches — including two against the Australian senior National side — as part of its preparation for the Hockey Series Final.





The return of Rupinder, who last played for India at the 2018 Asian Games, will give India the option of another drag-flicker at penalty corners. Forwards Sunil and Ramandeep, who were left out of the Indian World Cup side, are currently part of the National camp at the SAI here but they were not chosen. Midfielder Jaskaran Singh is set to make his international debut.



The Australia tour, with matches to be played from May 10 to 17, will be newly-appointed chief coach Graham Reid’s first assignment in charge of the team.



“This tour will provide me with a great chance to get to know this group of players,” he said.



“It comprises a well-balanced mix, including some younger players, a debutant and a player coming back from long-term injury.



“To be able to play four matches against world class opposition, including a match against club Western Australia Thundersticks, will be a great opportunity to test our players under pressure.”



The squad: Goalkeepers: Krishan B. Pathak, P.R. Sreejesh; Defenders: Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Gurinder Singh, Kothajit Singh; Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (capt.), Jaskaran Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma; Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit Kumar Jr., and Armaan Qureshi.



The Hindu