New Delhi: Experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh will lead India's 18-member Men's team for Australia tour that begins on 10th May 2019 in Perth, Western Australia. The Indian team, under newly-appointed Chief Coach Graham Reid, will be Captained by Manpreet Singh with Surender Kumar as his deputy.





Interstingly, Punjab and Sind Bank's officer Jaskaran Singh is making his international debut. He is son of Raninder Singh Jr., who is a Dronacharya awardee, represented India at the 1984 Olympics.



For the Australia tour, India will try youngsters and test experienced players ahead of the team selection for the much-awaited FIH Men’s Hockey Series Final Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019.



The Indian team will feature PR Sreejesh and Krishan B Pathak guarding the goalpost in the four-match Australia tour while experienced defender and drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has been called-up after nearly eight months since he last played for India at the 18th Asian Games. He will be joined by Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Birender Lakra, Gurinder Singh and Kothajit Singh in the backline.



Midfielders Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma have been named in the squad along with Jalandhar-born 25-year-old midfielder Jaskaran Singh who has been given an opportunity to make his International debut in Australia. The forward-line will see Akashdeep Singh, who was rested for the season opener in Ipoh, Malaysia, return to the team along with Armaan Qureshi, Mandeep Singh, Sumit Kumar Jr. and Gursahibjit Singh.



Speaking about the importance of the tour ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey Series Final Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "This tour will provide me with a great chance to get to know this group of players. It comprises a well-balanced mix, including some younger players, a debutant and a player coming back from long-term injury. To be able to play four matches against a world class opposition including a match against club Western Australia Thundersticks; will be a great opportunity to test our players under pressure. It provides the ideal preparation for FIH Men’s Hockey Series Final Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 in June."



Squad:



Goalkeepers:

1. Krishan B Pathak

2. PR Sreejesh



Defenders:

3. Rupinder Pal Singh

4. Surender Kumar (Vice-Captain)

5. Harmanpreet Singh

6. Birendra Lakra

7. Gurinder Singh

8. Kothajit Singh



Midfielders

9. Hardik Singh

10. Manpreet Singh (Captain)

11. Jaskaran Singh

12. Vivek Sagar Prasad

13. Nilakanta Sharma



Forwards

14. Mandeep Singh

15. Gursahibjit Singh

16. Akashdeep Singh

17. Sumit Kumar Jr.

18. Armaan Qureshi



