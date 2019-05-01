KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Roelant Oltmans wants the Malaysian team to redeem their pride with a win against Wales in the FIH Series Finals.





On Monday, Malaysia fell to a shock 2-4 defeat to Italy in a Group B match at the National Hockey Stadium and Oltmans described it as a “dark moment” for Malaysian hockey.



They take on Wales today at 8.05pm in a crossover match for a place in the semi-finals.



“Everything went wrong. That’s the truth, and I’m shocked. I know what the players are capable of and this performance against Italy was way below their level,” said the visibly frustrated Oltmans.



“We have another game today to salvage our pride. We lost to Italy, but the tournament is not over.



“I told the boys that it’s time for them to show their real quality. The way we conceded the goals against Italy were unacceptable.”



The defeat certainly paints a gloomy picture on the future of Ma­ lay­sian hockey, but Oltmans is confident the team would shine again.



Asked whether a 4-4 draw against China affected the players’ morale, Oltmans said: “I’ve discussed it with them. It looks like they did not overcome the disappointment but to me, that’s nonsense.



“We played to win this match but not in a smart way. Hopefully, we’ll have a completely different story against Wales. They are an organised team and can be competitive.”



Italy, who reached the semi-finals as the Group B champions, play the winners of the China-Canada crossover match which is scheduled for 5-50pm today.



Italy coach Roberto Da Gai said: “We played a fantastic match. The boys executed the tactics well, and they were clinical with their chances. Also, our goalkeeper (Francesco Padovani) played well.”



The Star of Malaysia