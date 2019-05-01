By T. Avineshwaran





Full stretch: Malaysia’s Najmi Jazlan (right) and Italy’s Simone Minetto tussle for the ball during their Group B match on Monday. Italy won 4-2. — Bernama



PETALING JAYA: Complacency seems to be the real enemy for the Malaysian hockey team.





Former national player I. Vickneswaran believes that the players have the tendency to undo all their hard work in training by having the wrong mindset in tournaments.



Having known some of the national players through his coaching duties in the Malaysia Hockey League, the Terengganu coach said the national players tend to take things for granted when facing lower ranked teams.



This was evident as the Speedy Tigers were shocked 2-4 by Italy in their final Group B match at the FIH Series Finals on Monday.



The outcome was embarrassing as the Italians are ranked 32 in the world and the core of their players are amateurs.



“Complacency is our biggest enemy. We can have the best preparation, but the players must have the right mindset,” said Vick­neswaran.



“On Monday, our team allowed the Italians to punish us via their counter attacks. Their game was simple but they were clinical in penalty corners.”



Unless a drastic change takes place, Vickneswaran said they could suffer another embarrasment when they face Wales in the crossover match today.



“The goalkeepers were blamed in the Italy match but what were the defenders doing during penalty corners? The keeper made a mistake but the defenders should be there to help,” said Vickneswaran.



“Our boys were not as spirited as Italy. Fortunately, it’s not all over for Malaysia in this tournament and I hope they’ll bounce back.”



Another former national player Nor Saiful Zaini said it was better to lose in the group stages than losing in the elimination round.



Although sad to see the boys losing meekly to the Italians, the Tenaga Nasional coach said he was confident the boys would make it to the final.



“Austria, Italy and Wales showed us they can play hockey. These teams know what they are doing. We have to plan well when facing them,” said Nor Saiful.



“We cannot underestimate these teams. The team must now move on from the Italy defeat and focus on giving 100% in the remaining matches.”



He added that it was not the right time to question the credibility of national coach Roelants Oltmans.



“Let’s give him the time to rectify the team’s frailties. It’s time we change our fortune in the tournament first.”



The Star of Malaysia