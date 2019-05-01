By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president, Datuk Dr S. Shamala could not hide her anger and dissapointment after such an embarrassing defeat to Italy on home turf to add insult to injury.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has only played Wales twice so far, and hope to be third-time lucky when they square off again in the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow (Wednesday).





It has to be pointed out that a defeat will end the national side’s campaign in shame and disgrace, while a victory will see them having the opportunity to square off against Austria in the semi-finals.



The embarrassing 4-2 defeat at the hands of Italy was so humiliating that not only droves of loyal fans turned nasty and sarcastic on social media out of sheer disappointment, but a normally cool and composed Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president as well.



Datuk Dr S. Shamala is always a pillar of support whenever the men and women fail in a tournament, but she too let her anger and disappointment loose after such a historic defeat.



Before this ‘majestic’ performance, Malaysia’s lowest ebb was losing 4-2 to 29th ranked Trinidad and Tobago in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.



Her hard-hitting post on social media was: “Seriously have just no justification nor words to express the outcome of today’s (Monday) match against the Italians.



“Really so terribly disappointed and disheartening but since this is not the end of the tournament... Let’s not give up... Even when we feel excruciating pain, disappointment and embarrassment beyond comprehension!”



She summed up by saying: “Wednesday’s (tomorrow) match will really be a day to prove if we (players) have even an ounce of pride left in ourselves and more importantly, for the country and the beloved sport that we play. The only way out of this is to finish in the top-two.”



An invitation was sent, and accepted by our hockey-loving King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, to attend the final this Saturday (May 4).



The team has already disappointed their fans and officials, let's not let the King down as well, by not showing up for the final.



TOMORROW (Wednesday): Cross-over — China v Canada (6pm, Pitch 1), Malaysia v Wales (8pm, Pitch 1)



