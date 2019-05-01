By Jugjet Singh





THE pampered national players, not MHC officials, should be blamed for bringing shame to Malaysian hockey. (NSTP/ROSELA ISMAIL)



AS angry fans call for heads to roll in Malaysian hockey following Monday’s humiliating 4-2 loss to Italy, there is a lot of finger pointing going on.





The “pizza boys”, playing in the third tier of the European championships, are the lowest ranked team in the FIH Series Finals at Bukit Jalil. It was thought that Malaysia could easily “makan” them.



But the Italians, despite having little training before coming to Kuala Lumpur, inflicted on the national team their worst ever embarrassment.



Clearly, it is the pampered bunch of national players who should be held accountable for the shame and disgrace that they have caused to Malaysia.



Do not blame the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) officials, do not accuse them of lack of efforts.



The MHC have given all kinds of help and incentives to the players, massive support that even draws envy from players of other countries.



But what do the MHC get in return? Performances and results that are totally unacceptable.



It’s exasperating when the players let the country down, time and again. No commitment, no teamwork, no clue on strategies, no attack, and no defence.



Since these players are no longer willing to work hard for the country, they should give up their places for others, and not stay on because they want to take the financial incentives,



Both of Malaysia’s goalkeepers lacked confidence and were pathetic in the FIH Series Finals. Razie Rahim and his defenders looked flimsy while the midfielders, led by Fitri Saari, were only good at runing with the ball instead of making the ball “run”.



In attack, only Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin looked alive, while younger legs like Akhimullah Anuar Essok are a total washout.



They don’t deserve to be called Speedy Tigers, they are just pussycats that will struggle against even mediocre teams.



On Sunday, Malaysia were already giving signs that they were not in good shape after struggling to a 4-4 draw against China.



A day later, Italy, ranked World No 32, made fools of World No 13 Malaysia in their backyard on Monday.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal had said many times that if Malaysia fail to qualify for the Olympics, he will quit. And deputy president Datuk Dr S. Shamala had also made the same stand.



But why should the officials quit? It’s the 18 players in the national team who must resign.



These players must pack their bags and leave the national team with their heads down if they lose to Wales today.



Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans cut a forlorn figure when he showed up for the press conference after the loss to Italy.



The Dutchman’s usual confidence and cocky style was missing as he, too, was humbled by the painful episode.



“If anybody had said before the tournament started, that Italy and Austria were going to top their respective pools, it would have been hard to swallow,” he said.



“I never expected this to happen, it's unacceptable. It's shocking.



“But we have 48 hours to make ammends (against Wales). What else can I say?



Say nothing now, Oltmans. But if the players don't perform, be brave to sack them all, and select 18 players from the Junior World Cup training squad and start planning for the final Olympic Qualifier in November.



Malaysia, based on their world ranking, will still qualify for the final round of the Olympic Qualifiers even if they don't make the semi-finals of the FIH Series Finals.



But the issue here is not about qualifying for tournaments, it’s about Malaysia’s pride being harmed by its players.



New Straits Times