Kuala Lumpur (MAS)



Upcoming fixtures (GMT +8)



17:50 CAN v CHN (Cross-over)

20:05 MAS v WAL (Cross-over)



2 May 2019 17:50 BLR v BRA (7 / 8

2 May 2019 20:05 CAN/CHN v MAS/WAL (5 / 6)



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre