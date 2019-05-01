Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today confirms the Hockeyroos will take an 18-member team for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against Argentina and USA.





The Hockeyroos flew directly from Auckland to Buenos Aires on Friday following Thursday’s 5-1 win over New Zealand.



Jodie Kenny, Georgina Morgan and Amy Lawton, who were named in the initial 21-member team for the Pacific leg, will return to Australia as previously planned.



Brooke Peris is due to earn her 150th cap for the Hockeyroos against Argentina.



World number three Australia takes on world number four Argentina in Buenos Aires on Sunday 5 May from 5am AEST, before playing world number 12 USA in Lancaster on Saturday 11 May from 9:30am AEST.



Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said: "We're looking forward to it. We're going to have to work hard to make sure we get our rest and recovery given the travel.



"We've got four or five days in between matches to get prepared. Argentina is a bit different and we expect a passionate crowd. To travel that far to the USA and play a one-off match is a real challenge for us. We're looking to do well."



The Hockeyroos are currently fourth in the FIH Pro League standings.



The matches will be televised live by Kayo Sports and on FOX SPORTS 505. Follow @Hockeyroos on Twitter for live match updates.



Sunday 5 May 2019 – CeNARD, Buenos Aires

Argentina v Hockeyroos – 5am AEST

Argentina v Kookaburras – 7:30am AEST



Hockeyroos 18-member team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Lily Brazel (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Emily Chalker (Crookwell, NSW)

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA)

Kalindi Commerford (Ulladulla, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Savannah Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Kate Jenner (Tamworth, NSW)

Rachael Lynch (Warrandyte, VIC)

Ambrosia Malone (Burleigh, QLD)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)

Michaela Spano (Adelaide, SA)

Grace Stewart (Gerringong, NSW)

Sophie Taylor (Melbourne, VIC)

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC)

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA)



Hockey Australia media release